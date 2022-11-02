Aveo Capital Partners LLC Makes New $466,000 Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $68,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $97.17 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.04 and a twelve month high of $107.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.90 and its 200 day moving average is $100.79.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.