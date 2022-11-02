Aveo Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FALN. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,993,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 55,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 16,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average is $25.22. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $30.38.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.