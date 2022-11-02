Aveo Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,203 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,400,882,000 after buying an additional 662,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,180,110,000 after purchasing an additional 553,087 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,293,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,115,941,000 after purchasing an additional 79,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,284,865 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,114,812,000 after purchasing an additional 264,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

NIKE Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $93.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

