Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 208 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VBR opened at $161.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.97 and a 200 day moving average of $159.07.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.