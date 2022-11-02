Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 36,844 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,844 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $53.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.01.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st.

