Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 5,027 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,027 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 859.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000.

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.44. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.26 and a one year high of $59.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.137 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st.

