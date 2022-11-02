Aveo Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,609 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPEM. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 959.8% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $58,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

SPEM stock opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average of $34.16. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $44.28.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.