Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Avient from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Avient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Avient in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Avient stock opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.29. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.55. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Avient Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Avient

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Avient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avient by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avient by 565.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.