Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVNT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lowered Avient from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Avient from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Avient from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Avient from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avient presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Trading Down 17.3 %

AVNT traded down $6.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,187. Avient has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.55.

Avient Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avient

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avient by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,502,000 after buying an additional 583,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Avient by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,478,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,739,000 after acquiring an additional 142,503 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Avient by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,938,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,060,000 after acquiring an additional 147,075 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Avient by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,260,000 after acquiring an additional 50,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avient by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 697,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,486,000 after buying an additional 210,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About Avient

(Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.