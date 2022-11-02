Avista (NYSE:AVA) Posts Earnings Results

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.32), Briefing.com reports. Avista had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.
Avista Stock Performance
Avista stock opened at $37.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.55. Avista has a one year low of $36.32 and a one year high of $46.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75.
Avista Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.44%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avista
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Avista by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Avista by 14.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Avista by 27.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Avista by 3.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Avista during the 1st quarter valued at $754,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have commented on AVA shares. StockNews.com cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday.
About Avista
Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.
