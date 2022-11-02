Avista (NYSE:AVA) Posts Earnings Results

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.32), Briefing.com reports. Avista had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Avista Stock Performance

Avista stock opened at $37.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.55. Avista has a one year low of $36.32 and a one year high of $46.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avista

In other news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $54,212.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,340.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Avista by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Avista by 14.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Avista by 27.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Avista by 3.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Avista during the 1st quarter valued at $754,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on AVA shares. StockNews.com cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday.

About Avista

(Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.