Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.31-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.66. 1,653,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average of $24.66. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $34.12.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 22.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

