Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Reaches $8.65 on Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 2nd. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $829.23 million and $86.71 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.65 or 0.00042933 BTC on exchanges.

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,812,452 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

According to CryptoCompare, "Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 95,821,230.52465692 in circulation."

