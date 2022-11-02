Axiom European Financial Debt Limited (LON:AXI) to Issue GBX 1.50 Dividend

Axiom European Financial Debt Limited (LON:AXI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, October 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Axiom European Financial Debt Trading Up 2.2 %

AXI opened at GBX 84.80 ($1.02) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £77.89 million and a P/E ratio of 518.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 86.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 86.58. Axiom European Financial Debt has a 12 month low of GBX 75 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 100.67 ($1.22).

