Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Upgraded to C by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AXNX. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Axonics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Axonics from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Axonics from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.78.

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $68.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.13. Axonics has a one year low of $38.41 and a one year high of $79.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.33 and a beta of 0.44.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $70.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Axonics will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rinda Sama sold 33,850 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total value of $2,354,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,010.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Axonics news, COO Rinda Sama sold 33,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total transaction of $2,354,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,010.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $3,099,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,540,289.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,960 shares of company stock valued at $11,951,109. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Axonics by 401.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

