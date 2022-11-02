Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Short Interest Up 6.1% in October

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the September 30th total of 2,130,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 299,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AX has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Axos Financial stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.14. 207,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.22 and its 200-day moving average is $39.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axos Financial

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.82 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 16.53%. On average, analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,554 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $68,562.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $446,626.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $68,562.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $446,626.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $475,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 516,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,553,061.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,885 shares of company stock worth $729,303 over the last ninety days. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axos Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Axos Financial by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Axos Financial by 1,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.