AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Short Interest Update

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 512,200 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the September 30th total of 473,600 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 169,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

AZZ traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $40.56. 121,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,601. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.07. AZZ has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $58.06. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is 88.31%.

AZZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of AZZ from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Sidoti upgraded shares of AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

In other AZZ news, insider Ken Lavelle bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,839.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AZZ news, insider Ken Lavelle bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,839.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kurt L. Russell bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 10,000 shares of company stock worth $386,480 in the last ninety days. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AZZ in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in AZZ in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AZZ by 80.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in AZZ by 31.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in AZZ by 16.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

