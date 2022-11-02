Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Craig Hallum

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Craig Hallum to $11.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 153.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley cut their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $12.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.34. 1,908,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.28 million, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 2.36. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a return on equity of 111.74% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BW. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

