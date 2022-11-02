Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Craig Hallum

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Craig Hallum to $11.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 153.46% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley cut their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $12.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.34. 1,908,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.28 million, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 2.36. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BW. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.
About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW)
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
- The Institutions Are Comfortable With The Furniture Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.