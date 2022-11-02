Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) CFO Francis P. Patchel Sells 3,000 Shares

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) CFO Francis P. Patchel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.76, for a total value of 14,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,129 shares in the company, valued at 467,094.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Backblaze Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLZE traded up 0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 4.78. The company had a trading volume of 50,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,619. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $151.53 million and a P/E ratio of -3.23. Backblaze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 4.06 and a fifty-two week high of 36.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of 6.19.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.39 by 0.02. The business had revenue of 20.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 20.31 million. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. Equities analysts predict that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Backblaze

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLZE. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Backblaze from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 17.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Backblaze by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 301,271 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Backblaze by 42.0% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 556,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 164,783 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 12.1% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,150,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 124,001 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the third quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Backblaze in the first quarter worth about $620,000. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.