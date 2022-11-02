Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.22

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.22 and last traded at C$7.27, with a volume of 970687 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLDP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.40.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 15.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

