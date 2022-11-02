Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

IWF opened at $220.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.74. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

