Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $269,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 309.3% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $48.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.67. The firm has a market cap of $269.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.28.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

