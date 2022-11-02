Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Performance

PSK opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $32.23 and a twelve month high of $43.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.73.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.