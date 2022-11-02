Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 76 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,703 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,201 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $98.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.82.

Boeing Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BA opened at $143.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.83. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

