Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $184,000 Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 25,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 38,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 327,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $12.36. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $15.19.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

