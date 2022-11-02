Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

BANC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Banc of California to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Banc of California from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Banc of California Stock Performance

Shares of BANC opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $996.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average of $17.58. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $22.09.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Banc of California by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Banc of California by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Blooom Inc. purchased a new position in Banc of California during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Banc of California by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Banc of California during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

About Banc of California

(Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

