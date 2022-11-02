Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0033 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.002.

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:BBDO opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $3.55.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.79 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 16.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Banco Bradesco

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banco Bradesco stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. ( NYSE:BBDO Get Rating ) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,610 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

