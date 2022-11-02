Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 176.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BAND. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Bandwidth from $100.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bandwidth from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Bandwidth from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bandwidth from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.42.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.51. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $89.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $311.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $136.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.06 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lukas M. Roush acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,063.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,063.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 3,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $50,498.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,345 shares in the company, valued at $180,045.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,057 shares of company stock valued at $60,878. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,132,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 414,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 21,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

