Bank of America Downgrades Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) to Neutral

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BILI. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Bilibili from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.37.
Bilibili Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BILI traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $9.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,569,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,101,098. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.38. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 39.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 4.2% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 77,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 13.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.43% of the company’s stock.
Bilibili Company Profile
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.
