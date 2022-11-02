Bank of America Downgrades Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) to Neutral

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BILI. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Bilibili from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.37.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Bilibili Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $9.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,569,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,101,098. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.38. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.08). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 39.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 4.2% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 77,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 13.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.