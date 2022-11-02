Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Short Interest Update

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the September 30th total of 1,820,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $449,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,181 shares in the company, valued at $19,533,912.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOH. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,167,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,242,000 after acquiring an additional 617,432 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 576,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,903,000 after purchasing an additional 336,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,777,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,136,000 after purchasing an additional 174,889 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 191,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,110,000 after purchasing an additional 122,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,039,000. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

BOH stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.80. 147,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.43. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $70.15 and a 12 month high of $92.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.14). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 31.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BOH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on Bank of Hawaii to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.