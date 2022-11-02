Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 14.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a payout ratio of 32.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $35.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.11. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.88 and a 52 week high of $39.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 31.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.