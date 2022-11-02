Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,566 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal accounts for approximately 1.7% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $21,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 32.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,194,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,146 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 17.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,425,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,346,567,000 after buying an additional 1,690,617 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,404,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,161 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after buying an additional 1,293,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 437.1% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,448,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Bank of Montreal stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.14. 43,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,866. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $81.57 and a 52 week high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.02. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $1.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 32.93%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

