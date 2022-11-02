Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 479,164 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 3,038.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 494,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479,164 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.17% of Dynatrace worth $19,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 5,337.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

Dynatrace Price Performance

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,052,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 137,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,052,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 137,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $181,600.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 164,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,997,730.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,297. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DT traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.28. The stock had a trading volume of 62,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,533. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $78.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.76 million. Research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

