Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 479,164 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 3,038.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 494,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479,164 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.17% of Dynatrace worth $19,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 5,337.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.
Insider Transactions at Dynatrace
Dynatrace Price Performance
NYSE:DT traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.28. The stock had a trading volume of 62,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,533. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $78.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.25.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.76 million. Research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dynatrace Profile
Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynatrace (DT)
- 3 Reasons Snap Stock Could Snap Back
- Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.