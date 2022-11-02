Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 500,000 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7,199.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank OZK raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.88. The stock had a trading volume of 65,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,318,240. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.43. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $53.04.

