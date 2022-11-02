Bank of Nova Scotia Has $16.84 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,908 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.05% of Yum! Brands worth $16,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.2% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 20.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.9% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.98. 11,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,759. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.97 and a 200-day moving average of $115.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.69%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price objective on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

