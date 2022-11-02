Bank of Nova Scotia Has $32.02 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,176 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 15,529 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $32,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Starbucks by 163.8% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX remained flat at $87.10 on Wednesday. 30,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,541,891. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80. The company has a market cap of $99.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.66.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

