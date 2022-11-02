Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 145,201 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,727 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 145,201 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Cigna were worth $14,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 116.7% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Cigna by 6,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,051 shares of company stock worth $5,857,541. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cigna Stock Performance

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $327.26. 13,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $292.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.66. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

