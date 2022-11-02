Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 415,501 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,219 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 415,501 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $26,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after buying an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 60.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,009,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,580,442,000 after buying an additional 1,886,128 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,829,129,000 after buying an additional 1,482,338 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,018,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,069,002,000 after buying an additional 1,328,237 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,449,306 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,759,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $548.06. The stock had a trading volume of 11,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,732. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $522.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.33. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.00 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The stock has a market cap of $512.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $635.00 to $615.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.