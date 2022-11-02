Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 47,208 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,208 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $24,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 20.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 33,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Vertical Research reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.73.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.38. The stock had a trading volume of 25,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,105,679. The company has a market cap of $140.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.75. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.91 and its 200-day moving average is $91.86.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

