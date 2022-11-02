Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 55,037 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,037 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $30,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,484,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861,936 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,134,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after buying an additional 992,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,745,224,000 after purchasing an additional 663,885 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,810,000 after purchasing an additional 604,819 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.40.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.79. 17,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,294,763. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $114.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

