Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 795,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,327 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $13,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,374,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,177,000 after acquiring an additional 185,164 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 879,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,243,000 after buying an additional 305,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 512,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,879,000 after buying an additional 16,223 shares during the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MFC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.63. 183,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,251,542. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.64. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

