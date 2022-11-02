Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources comprises about 2.0% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $19,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 11,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CNQ traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.65. The stock had a trading volume of 76,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,386. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $37.40 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.47. The company has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.5822 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

