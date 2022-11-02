Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 46.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,866 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIP. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,707,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,869 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 55.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,762,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,919,000 after buying an additional 1,690,778 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 53.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,580,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,900,000 after buying an additional 901,026 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 888.5% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 974,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,685,000 after buying an additional 876,227 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,344,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,203,000 after buying an additional 685,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

BIP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,369. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $46.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.59.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

