Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTV. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 74.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 197.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.68. 20,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.55. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $79.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 14.66%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortive to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

