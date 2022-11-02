Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $4.26 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,802 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.31. 429,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,421,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

