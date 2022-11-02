Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,046 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,141 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. owned 0.07% of Open Text worth $7,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Open Text by 11.3% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 5.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the first quarter worth about $41,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 18.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 19,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 22.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Stock Performance

Shares of OTEX traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.05. 22,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.54. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of $24.91 and a 52-week high of $52.70.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $902.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on OTEX shares. CIBC cut shares of Open Text from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Open Text in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

