Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Purchases 1,911 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. TC Energy accounts for 4.0% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. owned 0.08% of TC Energy worth $38,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TRP traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.40. The stock had a trading volume of 34,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TC Energy Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.92.

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

