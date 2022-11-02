Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Linde by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.11.

Linde Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.99. 25,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The company has a market cap of $147.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.70.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.90%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

