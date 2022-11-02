Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 1,051 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 138,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,511,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 3,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 488,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $174,656,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,835,000 after buying an additional 17,778 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of MA stock traded down $4.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $328.53. The stock had a trading volume of 49,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,985. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $310.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.58%.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.26.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

