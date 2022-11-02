Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 1,486 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in BRP were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOOO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of BRP by 14.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in BRP during the first quarter valued at $2,045,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in BRP by 30.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 24,191 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in BRP by 151.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 199,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,348,000 after purchasing an additional 120,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in BRP by 3.6% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 291,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Trading Down 0.6 %

DOOO stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 2.45. BRP Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $94.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30.

BRP Cuts Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 526.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on DOOO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.92.

BRP Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.