Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 526 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of 3M by 48.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of 3M by 370.7% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 14,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,795 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 40.7% during the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,201. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.41 and a 200-day moving average of $133.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. 3M has a 12-month low of $107.07 and a 12-month high of $186.30.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. 3M’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 51.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares in the company, valued at $128,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,329 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,217. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.73.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.